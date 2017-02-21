AC Milan set for transfer budget boost

The summer transfer window is set to see AC Milan be granted a €130 million budget for new recruits.

A takeover of the Rossoneri by Chinese investors Sino-Europe Sports is in line to be completed within the next two weeks, with attention then turning to the summer transfer market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as part of the takeover process, Sino-Europe Sports will transfer €420m as part of the deal, with €320m being part of the balance for the purchase of the club and the remaining amount being put towards the club’s summer budget.

Although €70m of that fund is to be used for the club’s operating expenses for the remainder of the season, it will be replaced this summer by Sino-Europe Sports in order to prove their dedication to the Diavolo.

That would again bring the club’s total budget to €130 and the Rossoneri are already compiling a list of transfer targets.

Among the names who are of most interest to Vincenzo Montella’s side are young Serie A talents Franck Kessie, Patrik Schick, Federico Bernardeschi and Keita Balde Diao.

The Rossoneri are also mulling over a possible double Borussia Monchengladbach swoop for Christoph Kramer and Mahmoud Dahoud, although interest in the latter is also high from Borussia Dortmund.

