Bumper new deal in works for AC Milan starlet

AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma could be set to seal a new contract at the club which includes a considerable wage hike.

The Rossoneri shot-stopper is 11 days away from his 18th birthday and is likely to celebrate it by penning a new deal in March, with his current contract due to expire in June 2018.

Talks are planned between the player, his agent Mino Raiola and the club in early March, with his representative to demand a €5 million per season deal for his client to commit his future to Milan.

The Diavolo are determined to keep hold of the goalkeeper and do not want to lose him at any cost with Real Madrid and Juventus rumoured to be interested, meaning Donnarumma will likely pen an extension at the San Siro next month.

Speaking about the possibility of the teenager committing his future to the club, coach Vincenzo Montella was confident that a deal would be concluded.

“We will wait until he becomes 18 and then I think that Milan want him to sign a new deal,” he told Premium Sport after his side’s 1-1 draw with Lazio. “He loves Milan, he is happy here and I’m pleased to have him in the team.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here