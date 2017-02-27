AC Milan starlet Donnarumma deserves ‘great team’ claims agent

Well-travelled football agent Mino Raiola has cast further doubt on the future of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the club desperate to tie the 18 year-old down to a long-term contract.

The teenage prodigy has shot to stardom since making his debut in 2015, making his international debut for the Azzurri and saving a crucial penalty to help his side to victory in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport at Donnarumma’s 18th birthday party, Mino Raiola refused to pour cold water on the rumours the goalkeeper could be on his way out of the Stadio San Siro.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody regarding Donnarumma, for me, [Adriano] Galliani represents Milan, but it is important for me to see what the ‘new’ Milan looks like.”

The Rossoneri are reportedly weeks away from confirming a Chinese financial takeover, which would see a massive injection of currency and potentially transform the Milan squad come the summer.

“This is the most important question, only until I have seen the new ownership and begin talks with them will I be able to form an opinion,” Raiola continued.

“He [Donnarumma] deserves a great team, I am not tied to any one club, this isn’t my job, we will see what happens,” he concluded.

Recent reports have suggested the Chinese are prepared to offer Donnarumma as much as €4 million a season to keep him at the club.