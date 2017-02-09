AC Milan goalkeeper subject to Real Madrid interest
AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Los Blancos are keen to bring in a new glovesman in the summer with a renewed bid for Manchester United’s David De Gea also said to be on the cards.
According to Spanish newspaper MARCA, should a bid fail for De Gea and Chelsea’s Belgian star Thibaut Courtois, 17-year-old Donnarumma is next in line to replace Keylor Navas as Real Madrid No.1.
Donnarumma has been offered a contract extension by Milan in order to keep him at the club, as there are also rumours linking him to Juventus as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon.
