Arsenal ace expresses interest in AC Milan move

The agent of out of favour Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has revealed that his client would be tempted by a move to AC Milan.

Although the 28-year-old started and scored in the Gunners’ FA Cup win over Sutton United, he has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring twice.

As a result, his representative Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle admitted that he would possibly welcome a move to Milan, although he did insist that no contact had been made.

“Lucas hasn’t had the opportunity to play and the truth is that he isn’t happy at Arsenal,” he told Calciomercato. “If he does leave London, as he has had very little chances under [Arsene] Wenger, then he was to play for another big club like Arsenal.

“Milan are a great club and one that he really likes, although I must say that we haven’t spoken with the club’s hierarchy.”

However, after scoring on Monday night on a rare start, the player himself claimed that he could remain and fight for his place at the Emirates Stadium.

“This is a big club and there is strong competition for places because everyone wants to play,” Perez told Cadena Cope. “I’m happy now because I’ve scored a goal but now I must continue like this and convince the boss that I deserve a place.”

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here