Atalanta starlet welcomes Chelsea interest

Having Chelsea monitoring his progress is a flattering prospect for Atalanta’s Franck Kessie, although he played down interest in a move to London.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with the high-flying Orobici, which has resulted in Chelsea leading the chase for his signature, although Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder.

“I’m very flattered that clubs of that level have shown an interest in me,” Kessie said of the speculation linking him to the Premier League.

“That shows that I’m having a good season and continue improving but I don’t want to go too fast. I’m enjoying life in Bergamo, it is a beautiful, quiet city and is a place where I have been welcomed.

“I don’t know if the club have received any offers for me but I’m under contract and if anything needs to be discussed, then we will see.”

Kessie has scored six goals and provided one assist in 17 Serie A starts this season.

