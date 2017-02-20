Bonucci: Juventus must be great to beat Porto

Leonardo Bonucci insists that Juventus will need to be at their best to progress when they meet Porto in the Champions League last 16.

The Bianconeri travel to Portugal for the first leg of the tie, which will be played on Wednesday evening at the Estadio do Dragao.

“It will take a great Juve to advance in the Champions League,” Bonucci told uefa.com. “We will come up against a team with a lot of exciting youngsters who will have nothing to lose.

“Porto might not be one of Europe’s biggest teams but there is the utmost respect for them from our side. They went through a tough spell early this season but they have come through it.”

La Vecchia Signora topped Group H, ahead of Sevilla, to make it to the knockout rounds, while the Portuguese giants finished as runners up behind struggling Premier League champions Leicester City.

