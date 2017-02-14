Callejon makes Real Madrid goal promise

On Wednesday night, Jose Callejon makes his return to Real Madrid and has promised he will not celebrate if he scores against them.

The Partenopei travel to the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, where Maurizio Sarri and his players will be aiming to spring a surprise on the competition’s holders.

Callejon broke though at the La Fabrica academy but left in 2008 for Espanyol, returning three years later and stayed for two years before departing for the Stadio San Paolo but out of respect to Los Blancos, he has insisted he will not celebrate if he does net at his old stomping ground.

“If I score against Real Madrid, I won’t celebrate,” the 30-year-old told Onda Cero. “I have great respect for Real Madrid, the [Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu and the club’s fans.

“My dream was to play for Madrid and I managed to do that but I didn’t get many chances and I wanted to go somewhere where I could play consistently. Napoli gave me a chance to do that and it has been a great decision.”

