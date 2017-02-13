Cassano texts Insigne with advice ahead of Real Madrid clash

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has urged Lorenzo Insigne not to be overawed by the occasion during this week’s Champions League clash.

Insigne and Napoli travel to a sold out Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, where they will be aiming to spring a surprise on the competition’s holders.

Although his Los Blancos tenure didn’t quite go as planned for Fant’Antonio, he did have some advice for his friend Insigne prior to this week’s clash in the Spanish capital, according to Il Mattino.

“Don’t look up. Don’t raise your eyes too high because that is a stage that never ends,” Cassano said in a text message to Insigne, warning him not to be intimidated by the Bernabeu.

During his two seasons with Real Madrid from 2006 until 2008, Cassano made just 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring four times.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here