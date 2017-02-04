Could Andrea Ranocchia actually cut it in the Premier League?

Inter have managed to temporarily rid Andrea Ranocchia from their wage bill, having negotiated a six-month loan deal with Premier League outfit Hull City.

The Italian centre-back has already made his debut, playing thirty minutes in Wednesday’s impressive 0-0 draw way to Manchester United.

Could this be the shock turn around in the 28-year-old’s career? The guys discuss on FIFTV.

Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube page.