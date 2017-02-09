Date of official AC Milan sale revealed

The dates for the official closing of the deal between Silvio Berlusconi and the Chinese investors behind Sino-Europe Sports for the sale of AC Milan have been confirmed.

The Rossoneri board of directors have announced that either on March 1 or 3, Milan will pass on to the Chinese investors.

After a half an hour meeting that took place on Thursday at Casa Milan, with the presence of Adriano Galliani and Barbara Berlusconi, the board has ratified and officially established the new dates for the closing at the start of March, after the delays in the operation.

The Berlusconi family will then say the last goodbye to AC Milan after 30 years of success, and the Rossoneri will then be owned by Sino-Europe Sports.

