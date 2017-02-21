Faouzi Ghoulam’s silent ascent to the top of the class with Napoli

When it comes to world class full-backs, the world of football is somewhat lacking at present. On the left, Napoli have a contender for the best in his position.

Trudging off the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in the wake of Napoli’s 3-1 defeat to the reigning European champions, Faouzi Ghoulam will have felt anything but a man at the top of his profession.

However, if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had cast an admiring glance at the 26-year-old left-back, few would have blamed him given performances over the last 18 months and have reportedly led to talks with Chelsea representatives.

Since coach Maurizio Sarri arrived in Naples, the Algerian international has gone from strength-to-strength at the San Paolo and one of the leading exponents of his position.

In direct opposition Wednesday night was another candidate for the title, but anyone witnessing Marcelo send miscue the chance to add a late fourth goal painfully wide will admit that the Brazilian is often flattered by the embarrassment of riches surrounding him.

There are the young pretenders to the crown, in Bundesliga duo Raphael Guerreiro and Ricardo Rodriguez at 23 and 24 respectively. However, while the Borussia Dortmund man has a European Championship medal to his name, his defensive failings often see him used in advance of a full-back and Wolfsburg’s struggles in Germany this term mirror Rodriguez’ own.

Where both have been poor when one-on-one with opponents, Ghoulam tops the charts of those considered ‘contenders’, coming out on top in just under two-thirds of his individual duels.

From the Premier League, Tottenham’s Danny Rose should be a contender, yet the British media’s insistence on lavishing unnecessary praise on prospective English talent arguably places him higher in any list than he deserves, and has an awful disciplinary record.

The 26-year-old has been cautioned eight times this season, and while some will point to the fact that defenders invariably commit more challenges, Ghoulam, Guerreiro or Bayern Munich’s David Alaba are yet to be cautioned.

While Carlo Ancelotti has moved the Austrian international back to defence this season on the tactics board, the Bavarians widespread dominance of German football mean that the 24-year-old is often situated in midfield, as he was under Pep Guardiola.

It is a similar story with Jordi Alba at Barcelona, who barely offers any defensive reassurance and whose performances have dipped along with exit or absence of technically outstanding teammates.

With Alaba regularly deployed further forward on the international stage, Ghoulam shades it on the ‘specialist position’ and certainly outperforms him on several of the fields statistical analysis sites like to roll out in bulk after games.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the former Saint-Etienne man leads his Champions League counterparts in individual battles, average passing accuracy and is second only to Juventus’ Alex Sandro in chances created per game.

Therefore, Serie A could possibly claim to have the leading left-back performers in world football today in Ghoulam and the 26-year-old Brazilian, and the Bianconeri man is certainly his nearest rival.

However, anyone playing for a side about to claim a sixth consecutive Scudetto is somewhat aided by the fear already instilled in the opposition and will be rarely significantly stretched defensively.

The Partenopei man isn’t perfect, though, and must improve an a career total of just one Ligue 1 goal, but it is not for the want of trying with 11 attempts on Serie A goalkeepers this term.

With a higher shock accuracy than everyone mentioned other than Guerreiro, maybe the French-born defender it is the quality of shot-stoppers on the peninsula that is the real problem.

About to hit his peak years, if Ghoulam continues on his current trajectory he will certainly reach the top – if not already there – unfortunately for Napoli and Italian football in general, if they cannot resolve his current contract dispute soon it could done elsewhere.

