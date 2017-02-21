Higuain admits to having unlikely hero

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has revealed that he counts the colourful Antonio Cassano among his footballing inspirations.

When he was breaking through as a teenager at Real Madrid, the Italian was part of the first team squad and Higuain counts him among the biggest influences on his career.

“I learned a lot from Raul, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, Cassano and Ronaldo,” the Argentine told La Stampa. “When you are 18 and 19 years old and you are playing with players like that, it is a great privilege.

“Watching what they did, listening to what they said was very important for me. I do think the strongest of all was Ronaldo, the Brazilian. I used to watch him on video and all over trying to replicate the things that he did. It was very difficult.”

The former Real Madrid striker also insisted that he now feels happy and settled at Juventus following his controversial move from Napoli last simmer and is taking a positive view of the massive €90 million transfer fee paid for him.

“Winning is not just important, it is the only thing that matters here. That isn’t just a phrase, it is an example of what it means to play for Juve,” Higuain continued. “I am very happy here and have felt a lot of love from the club, the fans and the city.

“I now feel very much part of them and I know that I made the right decision to come here. This is Juve. The transfer fee isn’t a pressure for me. In fact, it is a privilege to know the club had that faith in me in order to try and win the Champions League.”

