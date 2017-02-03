Derby d’Italia double possible for Inter under Stefano Pioli

While the Juventus Stadium appears an impenetrable fortress to most Italian sides since its introduction in 2011, Inter head to Turin on Sunday night with more than just faint hopes of conquering the Bianconeri

Victory for the Nerazzurri would be only the fourth time – Inter the first in 2012 – Juventus have tasted Serie A defeat at the UEFA four-star venue, but would hold even greater significance as the first time they have completed a league double in this historic fixture in 12 seasons.

Surprisingly, the first triumph over the reigning champions, four matches into the current campaign, arrived when the Inter squad were still struggling to get to grips with the coaching practices of recently appointed Frank de Boer.

Despite full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner giving the Old Lady a 66th minute lead, Il Biscione were quick to recover at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with goals 10 minutes apart from captain Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic securing a 2-1 win.

However, alongside a disastrous Europa League campaign, Inter lost four of their next seven domestic fixtures and the man who led Ajax to four straight Eredivisie titles was shown the door by the Nerazzurri hierarchy.

With Il Biscione languishing in mid-table and city rivals AC Milan experiencing something of resurgence, salvaging something from this season looked far from the minds of the club’s multiple shareholders, as they appointed coach Stefano Pioli ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.

Rather than the safe pair of hands the Italian was viewed as, to see Inter through the rest of the campaign with some sense of dignity, though, the 51-year-old has overseen an amazing reverse of their fortunes.

Since a confidence boosting injury-time equaliser against the Rossoneri, the Nerazzurri have suffered just one loss – at another of Serie A’s more feared away destinations, Napoli – and embarked on a run of seven consecutive victories to sit fourth, nine points from Juventus.

Lambasted for a lack of aptitude and efforts by de Boer, even midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is responding to the ex-Lazio chief’s methods and was looking something close to the €31 million paid to Monaco for his services.

What has been even more impressive during Inter’s upturn in form, though, is the lessening goalscoring burden on striker Icardi. Since taking over the Nerazzurri reigns, eight different players have appeared on scoreboards up-and-down the peninsula, after the Argentine accounted for more than 50 percent of their previous 16 goals.

In contrast, fellow countryman Gonzalo Higuain has been the principal goal-getter for Juventus since mid-December, and even the experienced backline of the Bianconeri are going to have plenty of attacking threat to worry about at kick-off.

What may concern Interisti, though, is whether this well-drilled Pioli team have enough craft from midfield to unlock a defence that have conceded the fewest leagues goals this term.

While results offer a different view, an Inter defence consisting of Danilo D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Jeison Murillo and Cristian Ansaldi will also give a 44 goal Juventus side – second joint highest return in Italy – plenty of a reason to expect yet another victory on home soil.

However, the Nerazzurri have proved over and over again that under Pioli the team perform greater than the sum of their parts and when referee Nicola Rizzoli set the two sides free in Turin it is guaranteed to be anything but a routine victory for the hosts.

