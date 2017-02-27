Inter v Roma: What Just Happened in Serie A?

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan continued his fine form this season with two goals as Roma beat Inter 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Mauro Icardi got Inter’s only goal, though Diego Perotti scored from the penalty spot to wrap up three points and the win.

Juventus remain seven points clear at the top of Serie A, though Roma have moved five clear of Napoli in third place. Meanwhile, Inter’s hopes for potential Champions League football next season took a dent as they lie six points behind the Partenopei.

