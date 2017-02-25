Inter vs Roma preview – The battle for Europe continues

Sunday night’s blockbuster Serie A match sees Roma travelling to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to face Inter.

Both sides have won seven of their last eight league matches, with the Giallorossi, in top goalscoring form, coming up against a Nerazzurri defence hampered by the suspension of key centre-back, Miranda.

Nicholas Carroll previews the match for FIF TV, taking a look at the possible formations, head-to-head records as well as providing some predictions for the highly anticipated encounter.

