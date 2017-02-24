Juventus coach threatened resignation after Bonucci altercation

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had threatened to resign after his public disagreement with centre-back Leonardo Bonucci during the Bianconeri’s Serie A encounter against Palermo in Round 25.

The 29-year-old Italian international had advised the Juve tactician to take a fatiguing Claudio Marchisio off the field but it was a suggestion that did not impress Allegri at all.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, video cameras caught the Juventus coach telling Bonucci to “shut up and think about playing” and then the duo exchanged a few foul-mouthed insults at each other.

Both Allegri and Bonucci met with La Vecchia Signora directors Giuseppe Marotta, Fabio Paratici, and Pavel Nedved on Saturday, who reprimanded the duo and considered giving fines to both of them before the coach offered an ultimatum.

“It is either him or me,” Allegri reportedly said as he demanded greater support from the board.

Bonucci was then suspended by the club for the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Portuguese giants Porto on Wednesday and subsequently apologised for his actions.