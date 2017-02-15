Juventus striker close to sealing new deal

A new contract at Juventus is imminent for attacker Paulo Dybala, the player himself has revealed.

Although the Argentine has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona over the past year, he is now set to commit his long-term future to the Italian champions.

“We are very close to the renewal,” admitted Dybala. “There is very little left that needs to be done. My agent has come to Italy to talk with [Giuseppe] Marotta.

“I think that very soon things will be completed.”

The forward also insisted that his recent touchline bust-up with Massimiliano Allegri has now been forgotten about and he is regretful over the incident.

“All that I have to say about it is that I was wrong,” he added. “The incident with Allegri was my mistake and I apologise for it.”

