After Frank De Boer’s men stunned Juventus¬†in October, Massimiliano Allegri will look to make amends against an Inter outfit now led by Stefano Pioli.

With Champions League qualification once again on the table for the Nerazzurri, could they break Juve’s 27-match winning streak at the Juventus Stadium?

Nicholas Carroll previews Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.

Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube page.