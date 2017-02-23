Leicester City Sack Claudio Ranieri

After a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Leicester City have decided to part company with manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian tactician was a hero in among the footballing community as Leicester achieved one of the greatest feats in the modern game as they were crowned 2016 Premier League champions.

However, after a poor campaign in this season which sees the Foxes sit just one point above the relegation zone, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Millwall

In a club statement, Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the Club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.

“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

