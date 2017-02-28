Montella to be handed AC Milan contract extension

AC Milan are prepared to offer head coach Vincenzo Montella a new contract to keep him at the club until 2018 and receiving the backing of the Chinese consortium, who remain poised to complete a financial takeover.

The former Roma striker had previously coached Catania, Sampdoria and more prominently Fiorentina, where he developed an attacking style of football that brought La Viola to the attention of football fans worldwide.

Just eight months into his tenure as Milan coach, it is understood the Rossoneri want to prolong the Italian’s deal at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza by another year according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Montella has been praised for bringing a degree of consistency to Milan’s performances, winning 14 of their 26 Serie A appearances and implementing his footballing philosophy with quick, offensive football.

The 42 year-old has brought the best out of the likes of Suso and Mario Pasalic, as well as continuing the club’s focus on introducing young talents to the first team in the form of Manuel Locatelli.

Club directors Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli, who were appointed to oversee the transition from one ownership to the next, will meet with Montella to discuss additions to the squad and his own future.

Milan will also make attempts to extend the contracts of the aforementioned Suso, Mattia De Sciglio and Gianluigi Donnarumma.