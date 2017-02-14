Moratti urges Inter to sign Manchester City sensation

He may no longer be president but Inter legend Massimo Moratti has advised the club that to make a move for Gabriel Jesus some day.

The Manchester City youngster has enjoyed a stunning start to life in England, netting three goals and one assist in his first three starts, before suffering a metatarsal injury away to Bournemouth on Monday night.

Moratti has been extremely impressed with what he has witnessed from the 19-year-old but refused to suggest that Inter signed the wrong Brazilian striking starlet when they moved for Gabriel Barbosa as opposed to Gabriel Jesus.

“The dream player I would like to see Inter sign in the future is Gabriel Jesus,” Moratti told Sky Sport Italia. “He has made me love the game again.

“It is only every so often that you watch a great player who renews your love and passion for the sport but that’s what has happened to me whenever I watch Gabriel Jesus.

“I don’t think Inter signed the wrong Gabriel when getting Gabigol though, as they are two completely different players but at the moment, Gabriel Jesus is immediately showing what he is capable of.”

In comparison with his fellow Brazilian, Gabigol has played just 51 minutes of Serie A action this season, appearing five times from the bench and is still awaiting his first start.

