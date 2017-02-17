Napoli dreaming of swoop for Manchester United hero

Aurelio De Laurentiis has confessed that he harbours a dream of bringing Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Napoli.

Although the Partenopei president knows that it is likely to remain an unfulfilled ambition for him, with the Swede set to undergo contract talks at Old Trafford, it hasn’t stopped him from hoping to see Ibrahimovic at the Stadio San Paolo some day.

In spite of the fact that discussions over a new deal with the Red Devils are planned, the player’s agent Mino Raiola did admit that he was ‘open’ to considering a move to Napoli.

“I’m not an envious man but I’d like to have that giant striker who is now at Manchester United,” De Laurentiis said. “I met him once at a dinner in Los Angeles and he is a very nice man.

“Whenever he is on the field, he always seems angry but in reality, he is a wonderful family man who I found to be extremely pleasant to talk to. You know who I’m talking about… yes it is Ibrahimovic.”

The striker has a lengthy past in Serie A, having starred for Juventus as well as both sides of the Milanese divide.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here