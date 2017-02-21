Napoli boss threatened resignation amid blazing row

A furious argument between Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri and president Aurelio De Laurentiis led to the 58-year-old threatening to quit.

The relationship between the pair has soured considerably over the past month, with the situation becoming volatile after the Partenopei’s recent 1-1 draw at home to Palermo in Serie A.

An angry De Laurentiis took out his frustration on Sarri following the game, with the pair involved in a row in which the president insulted the coach and accused him of poor preparation in training, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That accusation caused the former Empoli coach to threaten to resign from his position, although cooler heads eventually prevailed at the Stadio San Paolo.

However, De Laurentiis’ criticism of Sarri and his players following their 3-1 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League highlight that all is still not well between the pair.

In addition, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is also believed to be frustrated with his own position at the club.

