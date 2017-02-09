Napoli’s Sarri in Juventus #FakeNews storm

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has denied any meeting with the Juventus directors, after news of a connection between the two parties began circulating in the press.

After the reports of a meeting between the Partenopei coach and Juve, Sarri indicated he has no time to think about his current deal at Napoli and that he is considering legal action against the media who propagated the news.

“I have no time to think about my contract [with Napoli],” Sarri said as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have never met with Juventus, the news is completely false.”

On his future at Napoli he added: “Obviously we would all love more help from the transfer window, but our strategy has been focussed on young talents and my work is to make them develop into big players.”

On who will take the place of Josè Callejon in the next Serie A game, Sarri went on: “[Leonardo] Pavoletti needs time to be part of the team, I still have to decide who will be starting against Genoa.”

