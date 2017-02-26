Official Line Ups: Inter v Roma

With the match set to kick off at 2045 Italian time Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti have revealed their starting XIs ahead of the clash at the Stadio Meazza.

Inter go into the game on the back of a two-match winning run – against Empoli and Bologna – while Roma have emerged victorious in their last three Serie A games; v Fiorentina, Crotone and Torino.

However, Roma have not won in Milan against Inter since October 2013, when a Francesco Totti brace and another from Alessandro Florenzi gave them a 3-0 victory.

