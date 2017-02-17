Pasalic makes promise to AC Milan fans

Although he is hitting his stride at AC Milan, Mario Pasalic has assured supporters that the best is yet to come from him in Serie A.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Rossoneri from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, for whom he is yet to make a competitive appearance, having been loaned out to Elche and Monaco in the past.

After a difficult start to his San Siro career, he has now managed to tie down a regular starting spot in Vincenzo Montella’s plans and recently scored a crucial winning goal away to Bologna.

“I’m not completely satisfied with my performances,” the Croatian told Premium Sport. “I am happy of course because I have now been playing consistently for three months but I will repeat that I’m not 100 percent satisfied.

“I’d like to make it clear to people that I know that I can play better, contribute more and score more goals. I just need to be a little more concentrated and I hope that I can show that in the coming games.”

Next up for Pasalic in his attempt to prove himself is a potentially key clash against Fiorentina, one that he is all too aware of the importance of.

“It is a very important game for them and especially for us,” he added. “It is crucial that we pick up three points. If we do get a victory, those points could be decisive for us if we want to play in Europe next year.”