Perisic delighted with life at Inter

Playing for a club of the stature of Inter is the fulfilment of a career ambition for winger Ivan Perisic.

The 28-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2015 after impressing in the Bundesliga with both Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg but insisted that he is now happiest at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“I started playing football at the age of six and my dream was always to play for Croatia and a great club, which I am doing,” he told FIFA TV. “I’m very happy at Inter because this is a truly great club.

“I remember them winning the Champions League in 2010 and when I knew that they were interested in me, I wanted to do everything possible to make sure the transfer went through.

“Now, I am here, I’m happy and I hope that this year we can do even better. Milan is a beautiful place and I’ve never lived in such a big city. This is the nicest place I have ever lived.”

Having now starred in both Germany and Italy, the Croatia international outlined the key differences between two of Europe’s major divisions.

“There are many differences between the leagues,” continued Perisic. “The Bundesliga was a much better fit for my characteristics because there is a lot more space to play.

“Serie A is a much more tactical division and there aren’t as many spaces for an individual to exploit but I’m getting more and more used to it with experience.”

