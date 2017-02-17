Pioli opens up on ritual that has revived Inter

Having turned around Inter’s fortunes since taking over, Stefano Pioli has revealed some of the secrets behind their success.

The 51-year-old took over at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in early November, replacing Frank de Boer after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Since assuming the reins, Inter have lost just twice (away to both Napoli and Juventus) while they had won just five times in 13 games before he took over and disclosed that some dressing room redecoration has been a big part of their revival.

“Every week, we hang a number of phrases on the dressing room walls to motivate the players,” Pioli told reporters. “This week, I hung up statements my players gave to the press after the game against Empoli.

“I will send you the pictures for you to see for yourself! We hope that it will inspire us for our next game against Bologna. It is going to be difficult but we must do everything we can to pick up a victory.”

