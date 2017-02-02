Podcast: Andrea Ranocchia and Premier League stardom

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast with Nicholas Carroll, Luca Gunby and Connall Shaw joining in.

As with a number of episodes this season, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys discuss recent Serie A matches, wherein Juventus all but clinched the title as Roma and Napoli crumbled, only a week after Nic and Conor praised their pursuit of the Bianconeri.

Nic looks ahead to the upcoming Derby d’Italia with great optimism, before some of the biggest transfers from the January window are discussed.

