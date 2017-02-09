Podcast: Papu Gomez on the path to Ballon d’Or success

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby joining him as ever.

As with a number of episodes this season, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys discuss recent Serie A matches, which saw Juventus edge out Inter in the Derby d’Italia, as well as Lazio and Napoli romping to resounding victories away from home.

Conor puts forward Alejandro Gomez for the Ballon d’Or, and Nic joins him in laughing at Fiorentina’s shambolic FIFA-esque defending as they were thrashed by Roma.

