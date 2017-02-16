Podcast: The great AC Milan swindle

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby joining him as ever.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

We reflect on Napoli’s Champions League defeat against Real Madrid before looking ahead to Juventus’ meeting with Porto in the competition next week.

Turning our attention to Serie A, we talked through Lazio’s draw with AC Milan, as well as touching on Roma, Atalanta and Inter as well.

Conor’s prediction of Alejandro Gomez receiving a Ballon d’Or has remarkably come true already, although not quite the one he wished for.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

As ever, you can find us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Furthermore, you can follow Conor, Nic and Luca on their personal Twitter accounts, where they would love for you to get in touch. You can also like Conor and Nic on their Facebook pages, too.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.