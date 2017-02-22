Podcast: Zappy Zeman makes Delfini Zazzy

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby joining him as ever.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

We look ahead to Juventus’ Champions League tie with Porto, before turning our attention to the domestic action, which saw Zdenek Zeman make an emphatic return to Pescara, who thumped Genoa 5-0 for their first on-field win of the campaign.

The guys give their thoughts on an emotional time for Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella, before taking a look at Edin Dzeko’s sensational form and the Serie A fixtures to come.

Before wrapping up, Luca casts an eye over the latest Serie B action as well as reminding Conor to get to some listener’s questions.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

As ever, you can find us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Furthermore, you can follow Conor, Nic and Luca on their personal Twitter accounts, where they would love for you to get in touch. You can also like Conor and Nic on their Facebook pages, too.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.