Premier League interest in Juventus midfielder

Mario Lemina of Juventus is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League side Watford, with a summer move being considered.

The Hornets, who are currently managed by Walter Mazzarri, currently have eight former Serie A players in their squad, with the most recent arrival being Mauro Zarate.

As reported by the Watford Observer, Mazzarri is an admirer of the Gabon international, and would be keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Lemina would join up with familiar faces from the Italian top flight, including M’Baye Niang who made the switch to England from AC Milan during last month’s transfer window.

Also playing at Vicarage Road are Stefano Okaka, Jose Holebas, Juan Camilo Zuniga, Miguel Britos, Valon Behrami. Should Lemina move to Watford, he would be accompanied by Roberto Pereyra, who joined from Juventus in 2016.

Crystal Palace are also apparently interested in the midfielder, who has featured just 12 times for La Vecchia Signora this season.

