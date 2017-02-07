QUIZ: Can you name these Serie A flops?

Serie A has always been one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and one which has seen some of the best strut their stuff over the years.

Whether it be Roberto Baggio to Ronaldo, Alessandro Del Piero to Francesco Totti, Serie A fans have always had the luxury of the best at their profession, showing off their skills at stadia up and down the peninsula.

However, with the good also come the bad and there have been a number of player who have not lit up Serie A quite like those aforementioned few.

To keep up to date with everything Serie A, subscribe to Forza Italian Football TV on YouTube, and make sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.