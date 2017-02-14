Real Madrid vs Napoli preview – Could the Italians provide a major UEFA Champions League upset?

Napoli are on route to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash with the current European and World Champions, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos recently had their 40-match unbeaten streak broken, were knocked out of the Copa del Rey and have been hampered by injuries; though still start the tie as heavy favourites.

The Partenopei will be looking to bring the form that has seen them earn their own undefeated run of 18 games to Madrid as Maurizio Sarri’s men look to provide this year’s tournament with a major upset.

Nicholas Carroll speaks to our Neapolitan expert, Caterina Mirra, about the team’s prospects going into Wednesday night’s first leg.