Scintillating Dries Mertens providing Maurizio Sarri with selection headache at Napoli

Having previously lost Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus, the long-term injury of Pipita’s replacement looked to hit Napoli hard. However, Dries Mertens has stepped up when needed most for the Partenopei, leaving Maurizio Sarri with a tough choice as Arkadiusz Milik become available for selection again.

As Napoli prepared for their round 23 trip to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to face Bologna, most of the focus was on Arkadiusz Milik’s return to the Partenopei’s matchday squad for the first time since their defeat to Atalanta on October 2.

The Polish international’s return to the setup was overshadowed by his replacement in Napoli’s starting XI, however, as Dries Mertens fired a hat-trick past the Rossoblu as Maurizio Sarri’s side stormed their way to a 7-1 win.

Milik had suffered a damaged anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Poland, leaving Sarri short of an obvious line-leading striker in his ranks. Manolo Gabbiadini was tried but ultimately failed to take hold of his opportunities.

The now Southampton forward was handed a place in three of the following four starting XIs chosen by Sarri, only finding the net on the one occasion that he came off the substitute’s bench.

With memories of Gonzalo Higuain’s 36 goal season still fresh in the minds of the Stadio San Paolo regulars, the weight of pressure appeared too heavy for Gabbiadini to shoulder and so, Mertens became the man Sarri turned to.

Unlike Gabbiadini and, it should be said, unlike Mertens himself previously, the Belgian this time grasped his chance to shine.

Before this season, Mertens all too often impressed when introduced from the bench but flattered to deceive when chosen from the start. Prior to Saturday’s crushing of Bologna, the 29-year-old had scored 11 goals in his last eight appearances, now with 14 in nine, the winger-turned-forward has taken his tally for the 2016-17 campaign to 17, with 13 of these strikes coming in Serie A and another four in the Champions League.

It could be said of the departed Gabbiadini that he appears to settle with his day’s work once he finds the net in a given game. He rarely scores more than once in any match. Coincidentally, the last time he did score twice in a match was in a 6-0 win over Bologna in April 2016. Before that, his last brace came in a Europa League fixture against FC Midtjylland in November 2015.

Rather contrastingly, Mertens’ hunger appears to grow with every goal and each successful strike just increases his appetite for another. The Belgian has scored more than one goal on five occasions this year, scoring four goals against Torino and another hat-trick against Cagliari the previous week.

On Saturday, the converted striker showed his ranging abilities with three very different goals. His first saw him convert a free-kick as though it were a penalty. Gently stroking the ball around the wall and into the top corner.

Then, he picked up on a through ball and instinctively rounded the oncoming Antonio Mirante before rolling into an open goal. The Rossoblu then changed their goalkeeper, but when Mertens went through on goal in the final seconds of the game, the outcome remained the same.

His third could well have been his best on the night. Gaining possession about 30 yards from goal, with two touches Mertens had split the Bologna defence and was bearing down on Angelo Da Costa. Showing no mercy, Mertens toyed with the newly introduced shot-stopper. Dummying a shot as he neared the six-yard box, Da Costa was knocked off balance, leaving the scintillating Belgian to stroke the ball into the net.

Mertens’ unexpected form has allowed the Partenopei to make it through Milik’s forced absence in relatively good condition. With a double-header against Real Madrid in the Champions League just around the corner, Sarri is now facing a selection headache in attack.

The side has become used to operating without Milik and with Mertens. Although the latter’s time in the side began in the role of a false No.9, of late he has been used and is thriving in the role of a typical striker.

Despite his frame and stature, Mertens has proven himself capable of leading the Napoli attack in either role, which could prove vital to him holding his place in the side. Should Milik return to the position he was forced to vacate, a slight tactical tweak might be needed to continue to bring out the best in Mertens, who now looks more at home in a central position than he ever did out wide.

Jose Callejon’s suspension for his moment of madness at Bologna could provide Sarri with the chance to experiment. Should Milik be fit and ready, the 58-year-old coach could reinstate the Pole, with Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne flanking him on either side.

The Partenopei have often been criticised for a lack of depth, though with Mertens and Milik in their ranks they now look better set up top than even with Higuain.

