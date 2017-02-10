Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 24

European play-off

Probably the headline act of the weekend, Lazio host AC Milan on Monday night.

Out of their last six, the Rossoneri have claimed just one victory, and that was their most recent game, a 1-0 victory at Bologna.

Lazio, meanwhile, have lost just two of their last five and won the rest, including a 6-2 thrashing of Pescara and a 4-2 win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia.

The Biancocelesti will be feeling the more confident of the two sides before they meet at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, but they are next to each other in the table. Lazio are fourth while Milan are fifth.

A win for either side would give them a fighting chance to claim a Champions League spot instead of being restricted to the Europa League, so it is all to play for in Rome on Monday.