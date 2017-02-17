Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 25

After a week of football which saw Serie A sides aim to make a strong start in the knockout rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League, domestic matches return this weekend.

For most of the big sides, it’s a chance to either consolidate upon or recover from their games midweek, while other teams just behind them are looking to make sure they’re in a similar position this time next year.

Here are five things to look forward to in Serie A this weekend.

Post European blues

Juventus don’t play in this season’s Champions League Round of 16 until net week, however Napoli entertained Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but it didn’t go as planned.

Despite Lorenzo Insigne putting the Italians ahead after just eight minutes, Madrid fought back to claim a 3-1 victory and give the Partenopei a tough task to qualify.

Napoli must put that all behind them, however, when they travel to Chievo this weekend, because a win is crucial for them to keep their chase at the top of the table.

It may be unlikely now that they could overtake Juventus in first place, but they are only two points behind Roma, and with a game away to the Giallorossi coming up in a couple of weeks, it is crucial Napoli stay on top form.