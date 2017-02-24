Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 26

After a defining week in European football for Italian representatives, there are plenty of reasons to watch Serie A this weekend.

Furthermore, two coaching changes with completely different results play out their consequences this round, and to top it all off there are two heavyweight clashes to keep everyone entertained and make this one of the best weeks of Serie A so far this season.

Here are five things to look out for this weekend.

The Champions League race

Inter v Roma. Second versus fourth. This is the biggest game this weekend.

Although eight points separate the two sides in the table, they are both still strong candidates for Champions League football next season. Napoli sit in between a couple of points behind Roma and six ahead of Inter, while Atalanta are on the same amount of points as the Nerazzurri and are quickly and are gaining momentum.

The introduction of Stefano Pioli at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza has brought an incredible effect onto the side, winning eleven times and only dropping points three times. Their only losses were to Napoli and Juventus, so they can be forgiven.

The Giallorossi, meanwhile, are also on a strong run of form themselves, losing two out of their last 10 league games and winning the other eight.

Whoever wins this clash of titans on Sunday night will feel optimistic, and rightly so, about their chances of playing in the Champions League next term.

It could be said that Roma will be ever so slightly favourites, after gaining qualification to the next round of the Europa League earlier this week, however they have a Coppa Italia semi-final to prepare for on Wednesday which they might prioritise, so there really is nothing to separate these two sides.