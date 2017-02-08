Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 23

Juventus won the Derby d’Italia against a brave Inter to consolidate their lead and send a message to the league: they are the best in Italy.

Napoli put seven past Bologna in a fantastic performance, as Roma demolished Fiorentina 4-0.

Lazio scored six against Pescara, whilst at the bottom Palermo managed to overcome Crotone and Empoli snatched a point against Torino.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Emiliano Viviano – Sampdoria (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Gianluca Lapadula should have done better when he found himself one on one against the Sampdoria keeper to equalise, but Viviano was perfect in remaining on his feet until the very end and saving the three points for the visitors.

Federico Fazio – Roma

Essentially, he never let Khouma Babacar even get near the ball and flew up high to head home Roma’s second and all but end the game against Fiorentina.

Vasco Regini – Sampdoria

If AC Milan’s Suso struggled so much against the Blucerchiati it was also thanks to the hard work of Regini, always concentrated and careful in not giving any space to the Rossoneri strikers.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

An absolute beast against Inter, never giving up and ruining the night of anyone who passed his way. Antonio Candreva was subbed after 55 minutes, Ivan Perisic lost the plot and got sent off.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Put simply, what a goal. Phenomenal strike from the Colombian, who deserved his dance moves afterwards to celebrate the winning thunderbolt strike against Inter.

Marco Parolo – Lazio

The last player to score four goals in an away game was Alexis Sanchez, one of the best strikers in the World right now. Parolo might not be at that level, but his ability in coming in from behind and finding himself in the right place at the right time destroyed Pescara’s defence.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (4 apps)

What a game by the captain against Bologna. He played everywhere, from holding midfielder to winger, scoring three goals (and of sublime quality) and linking up play like no other.

Daniele Croce – Empoli

A constant motor in his legs to run up and down the pitch, being the first to defend and press Torino’s backline and the first to attack the Granata on the left flank. Crucial performance for Empoli’s draw.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (5 apps)

A brace to sink Cagliari and Papu continued leading Atalanta as the surprise team this season. His second curling goal was an absolute stunner and a serious contender for goal of the season.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (5 apps)

Another brace for Serie A’s top scorer, with two clean finishes. Too easy for him against a terrible Fiorentina, but Dzeko showed once again how lethal he is this season.

Dries Mertens Napoli (5 apps)

Right now he’s right behind the top scorer and ahead of Gonzalo Higuain. That should be enough to describe the state of form of the Belgian, who scored another three against Bologna and has become the main nightmare of Italian defenders.