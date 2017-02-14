Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 24

It was all too simple for Juventus in Cagliari as a Gonzalo Higuain double gave the Bianconeri another three points, keeping Napoli and Roma – both victorious – at a distance.

Inter and Atalanta both won to round out the top five, as AC Milan managed to snatch a point late on against Lazio.

Fiorentina cruised past Udinese, with Torino scoring five against Pescara and Atalanta continuing to impress.

Our Team of the Week will see an attacking 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know if you agree with it in the comments below!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A goalkeeper in such a great team has to intervene maybe once or twice per game, but has to be ready for it. Buffon almost always is: one crucial save in Cagliari helped Juve to the win.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (4 apps)

If Gian Piero Gasperini’s team continue to win games easily and stay in the European zone it is mostly thanks to the hard work and quality of the main group of young Italians, Conti being a prime example. Not just the usual up and down on the flank, but also a lovely goal against Palermo.

Daniele Rugani – Juventus (2 apps)

Always calm, precise and useful for his team in Cagliari. With Giorgio Chiellini forced to come off after just 18 minutes, Rugani stepped up once again to show his worth to Juventus.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli

A constant striker as well as a careful defender, helping Napoli going forward and providing the necessary cover against Genoa.

Federico Bernardeschi – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Borja Valero’s goal against Udinese is essentially his, and the penalty that ends the game. Not his best performance, with some moments in which he disappeared, but he lights up the Fiorentina attack like no other.

Roberto Gagliardini – Inter (4 apps)

Personality, physicality and skill in midfield. As he did it for Atalanta, now he does it for Inter, being incredibly dominant against Empoli’s midfield.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (3 apps)

Getting better every game, Zielinksi has now started scoring regularly, becoming more and more similar to Marek Hamsik. Against Genoa he dominated in midfield and was lethal when put in the conditions to score.

Eder – Inter

Ivan Perisic is banned? Not a problem, here’s Eder. A goal and a delightful assist against Empoli. Not the toughest of opponents, but the Italian international showed he is ready when called upon.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (6 apps)

He didn’t score, and that’s news. But he created both of Napoli’s goals, using all his pace, skill and vision to tear apart the Genoa defence.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (7 apps)

A goal machine. Put in the right position, Higuain is the definition of lethal. Two chances against Cagliari turned into two goals.

Roberto Inglese – Chievo

When you least expect it, here’s “Bobby English” with an incredible hat-trick to give Chievo the win in Sassuolo. Not much more to add. Simply phenomenal.