Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 25

With Serie A’s top seven all winning, the main surprise this week was Pescara’s first victory this season.

Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Atalanta, Inter, Lazio and Milan all added three points to their total.

Behind them, Fiorentina and Torino lost, as Genoa now risk fighting to avoid the drop zone.

Our Team of the Week will see an attacking 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Emiliano Viviano – Sampdoria (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The game against Cagliari proved to be tougher than expected for Sampdoria, who lucky to grab a draw in the end, and a lot of the merit is Viviano, who always secure on the ball and contributing with some stunning saves.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (5 apps)

Now a regular of our Team of the Week, Conti scored the decisive winner for Atalanta and provided the usual, constant push on the right flank.

Federico Fazio – Roma (2 apps)

‘El Comandante’ has conquered his space in Luciano Spalletti’s ideal eleven and doesn’t want to leave it. Another extremely solid and clean display against Torino to help Roma to another three points.

Stefan Radu – Lazio (2 apps)

Lazio keep up with the teams at the top thanks to a one goal win, made possible by the strength of the defenders, with Radu being simply unbeatable.

Ahmad Benali – Pescara (2 apps)

Pescara found their first win in the top flight since 2013, and if a lot of the merit has to go to the return of Zdenek Zeman on the bench, the quality of this midfielder, who scored yet again, needs to be a factor. He raises the level of the whole team.

Leandro Paredes – Roma

As a first substitute for the Giallorossi midfield, Paredes seems like pure luxury, and the display against Torino was there to prove it, dominating in the middle, annihilating the likes of Daniele Baselli and Marco Benassi and striking Joe Hart with a gem of a goal.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (5 apps)

More and more of a dominating figure in the Napoli midfield. Allan was chosen to start this game, he came off injured: in went Zielinski, scoring the third goal. Unstoppable.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (5 apps)

When everyone started thinking “where is Nainggolan’s goal?” at the 90th minute of the game against Torino, the Belgian blasted a shot past Hart for Roma’s victory. A motor in the middle, an added striker up front.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (4 apps)

The feeling is that he’s been missing all season for Juve, but if he also starts scoring regularly then the Bianconeri will really be unstoppable. A brace against his former club Palermo to remind everybody of his immense class.

Gregoire Defrel – Sassuolo (2 apps)

He’s back, finally. Udinese seemed on the verge of a fairly easy win, when Eusebio Di Francesco brought on Defrel. A header to equalise and the stunning curler with his left foot to give the Neroverdi the victory.

Gianluca Caprari – Pescara

At last Caprari scored some decisive goals, coinciding with Pescara’s first win. A brace to celebrate the return of Zeman and a new hope for the Delfini.