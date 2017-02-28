Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 26

Juventus eased past Empoli, as Napoli crashed against a superb Atalanta and Radja Nainggolan literally demolished Inter.

AC Milan managed to win in Sassuolo, with Fiorentina and Torino drawing.

At the bottom, Pescara and Crotone lost again, with Palermo only managing a 1-1 result.

Our Team of the Week will see an attacking 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Emiliano Viviano – Sampdoria (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Once again, he kept his team alive with a wonder save in Palermo, and remaining concentrated and decisive throughout the game, keeping Sampdoria in it until the very end.

Adam Masina – Bologna (2 apps)

He has started to find his best physical condition and that shows on the pitch. Against Genoa he dominated his flank and often was dangerous up front, although he did have a crucial chance to double Bologna’s lead that went wide.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta (4 apps)

What more can be added? Not only he was the leader of the Atalanta defence that conceded no goals in Naples, but he scored a brace himself, and two quality goals too. Simply perfect.

Alex Sandro – Juventus (3 apps)

Possibly the best left back in the World right now, the Brazilian has learnt how to defend whilst being an absolute monster going forward. The goal against Empoli is a gem.

Valter Birsa – Chievo

He curled it in with his left foot: a classic for him. Birsa killed Zemanlandia’s dreams from the very start with one of the goals of the day.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (6 apps)

Last week we wrote of him: “A motor in the middle, an added striker up front”. What to add after he’s two stunning goals against Inter? Well, there’s really no better midfielder than him in Europe at the moment.

Kevin Strootman – Roma

The perfect man to have behind the Ninja, enabling Nainggolan to move freely on the pitch whilst having defensive balance. Strootman against Inter helped Radja absolutely kill the opposing midfield, a crucial component of the Giallorossi’s victory.

Gerard Deulofeu – AC Milan

The ex-Everton player is becoming more and more vital in Vincenzo Montella’s game. In Sassuolo he didn’t score, but his ability to out run opponents and his technique made a real difference for the Rossoneri.

Diego Perotti – Roma

I know, it’s pushing it to see someone who barely played 10 minutes in the Team of the Week. But the way he took that penalty, making it 14 out of 14 in his career, is just pure sublime class.

Andrea Belotti – Torino (6 apps)

And so the Rooster is now the top scorer of Serie A, after yet another brace. Just unstoppable on his day, he won a point for Torino almost on his own.

Mario Mandzukic – Juventus (3 apps)

The hard work he does on the left flank was combined with what really is one of his trademark goals: a really powerful header that gave Juve the edge against Empoli.