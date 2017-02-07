The Red and Yellow Mist That Descends on Florence

Round 23 will see one of Serie A’s lesser known rivalries be played out as Roma welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Olimpico

Just because there is no real rivalry between Roma and Fiorentina does not mean that games between the two sides do not reignite angry fires between the supporters. Oftentimes, entertaining fixtures have been given added spice by the appearance of a Viola old-boy in the Giallorossi ranks.

Florence is a city that values loyalty, as well as being a city that can understand the value of a statue. It has been so since the Renaissance and continues to demonstrate the same passion, and demand the same standards of behaviour to this day.

It is also a city that has good reason to think it has given quite enough to Rome over the years. Michaelangelo’s David may stand in Florence, but the sculptor divided much of his time between his original home and the capital.

Florence is also a city that can appreciate a good striker, and is well prepared to embrace an outsider if they prove themselves in purple. From Kurt Hamrin onwards, the Viola faithful have seen some truly exceptional goal-getters, and honoured them accordingly.

Some 500 years after the appearance of David, a statue was erected of another legendary figure, this time Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta. Equally a ferocious scorer of goals and a scorer of ferocious goals, Batistuta spent nine years with the Viola, scoring an average of almost 20 goals per season at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Yet, just as when Roberto Baggio departed the club the decade previously, the Fiorentina of the late 1990s were impressive only so far – for all both players’ continued excellence, neither had been granted the opportunity to win trophies in Florence.

There was great upset when both left the club; indeed, having constructed the statue of Batistuta themselves, Viola supporters tore it down when he left the club. The unrest was perhaps not quite as bitter as the Baggio riots, but it was keenly felt.

The similarity was borne out when the Argentine returned to Florence, too. Both forwards were palpably moved by the experience, earning them further respect from the Fiorentina faithful. Both now find themselves revered by Viola supporters, time and reticence the salve to the raw emotional wounds that had been opened.

Batistuta has been given the freedom of the city, and frequently talks of his love for Fiorentina and the city he wished he had never left behind for Roma.

By contrast, the current Roma side contains another man who made that move, a displaced hero who chased success, but one who can be assured to be the least favourite home player in the eyes of the away fans at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah did not make his move directly from the Viola to the Giallorossi, but his switch is perhaps the biggest betrayal of the lot. Having taken the Egyptian to their hearts immediately, he became a hero to the Gigliati supporters. Not only was he the bright spot of their season in 2014-15, but he seemed to point the way to better things.

Indeed, while he was only in Florence on loan, it seemed certain that he would return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi from his parent club Chelsea in the summer of 2015. His contract seemed set in stone to ensure such a return.

Yet, in an act of disloyalty that dwarfed that of either Baggio or Batistuta, Salah decided his future lay elsewhere – in Rome. He went on record to voice his respect for Fiorentina, but had no intention of playing for the club the season after.

Lawyers were called, with contracts and clauses perused at great length – the Viola feeling wronged in the extreme.

In his first game back in Florence, the Egyptian rammed the Fiorentina fans’ chant “We only came to see Salah score” straight down their throats. His celebration was muted, but his betrayal was absolute – there would be no reprieve for Salah there way there has been for Batistuta and Baggio.

Of course, the visiting supporters have been granted a reprieve from Salah this time around. With his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations continuing through the weekend, he is unlikely to be much of a feature for Roma on Tuesday evening – they can leave their whistles and jeering at home.

Instead, the focus may well be on the other Fiorentina players who have been making waves – the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Khouma Babacar. There is nothing to suggest that either will be leaving the Stadio Artemio Franchi, much less joining Roma, but there are cautionary tales to be learned from and lessons that are undeniable.

Florence has given quite enough to Rome over the years, and the football supporters of the city are not best pleased when it happens again.