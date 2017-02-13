Tianjin willing to spend big on Inter midfielder

Inter midfielder Ever Banega could be in line for a €25 million move to China, with Tianjin Quanjian keen on his services.

Although the Argentine only joined the Nerazzurri last summer from Sevilla, his spell at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza could be a short one.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are willing to splash out €25m in order to tempt Inter into selling the midfielder.

Banega has found playing time a little more limited at Inter since Stefano Pioli took over from Frank de Boer and is no longer guaranteed a regular starting role.

That could lead to him strongly considering a lucrative contract offer from Tianjin, with the Chinese outfit setting aside €8m per season which they would offer Banega as part of his contract.

The 28-year-old has made a total of 23 appearances for the Biscione this season, scoring twice and providing three assists but is currently facing up to a spell on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here