Top 10: Young Players in Serie A | 2016/17 Edition

Football’s top stars may have gone from Serie A, but Italian football has continually produced some of the best young stars in the game.

This season has seen an incredible display of young talent, with players 21 or under pushing for, and getting starting spots at some of the peninsula’s biggest teams.

Here, Vieri Capretta takes you through the Top 10 young players in Serie A this season. Do you agree with his choices? Did we leave anyone out? Let us know in the comments below.

