Tottenham make move for Inter starlet

Inter have fielded an enquiry from Tottenham Hotspur over teenage striker Andrea Pinamonti but are set to offer him a new deal.

The talented 17-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides, with Manchester United and Arsenal also believed to be interested in his services.

According to The Sun, Spurs did contact Inter over Pinamonti’s availability but so desperate are Inter not to sell that they will offer the youngster a new five-year contract to keep him at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

However, no negotiations over a new deal will take place until the Italian underage international turns 18, which he will in May.

Coach Stefano Pioli is a big fan of the forward and after handing him his senior debut against Sparta Prague in the Europa League in December, gave the striker his first taste of Serie A action last weekend against Empoli.

