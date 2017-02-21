UEFA Champions League preview – Porto vs Juventus

Ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Porto and Juventus are in strong domestic form and have both registered wins in their last six respective matches.

The Bianconeri will start the match as favourites however Porto remain unbeaten at the Estadio do Dragao in all competitions this season and will be looking to defend their home record against the Italian Champions.

Nicholas Carroll previews the match for FIFTV, looking at the likely formations, who to look out for and what to expect from the match itself.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here