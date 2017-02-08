Vincenzo Montella should shelve attacking style to reverse slide at AC Milan

After losing four consecutive matches in all competitions, the Rossoneri coach should consider altering his possession-based approach due to a list of notable absentees and constructing a team suited to those available.

Vincenzo Montella must alter his tactics if he wants AC Milan to produce results quickly. Although he is a coach that prides himself on implementing an attacking philosophy, the injuries that he has to deal with have affected his team’s form.

The Rossoneri have lost their last four competitive fixtures which is due to both a leaky defence as well as a misfiring attack and the former Fiorentina and Sampdoria tactician has failed to rectify the situation.

If Alessio Romagnoli and Gabriel Paletta don’t play together in the centre of defence, the Diavolo backline fails to be tightened while in attack, Carlos Bacca has not scored in his last three Serie A appearances and M’Baye Niang had become insipid on the left-wing and has completed a loan move to English club Watford.

When AC Milan played against Sampdoria on Sunday, most of the creativity displayed by Montella’s side came from wingers Suso and Gerard Deulofeu whereas the midfield trio of Andrea Bertolacci, Jose Sosa and Mario Pasalic provided little inspiration.

A solitary Luis Muriel penalty was all the Doriani needed to defeat the Rossoneri but the 1-0 scoreline did not reflect on how much Montella played into the hands of Blucerchiati coach Marco Giampaolo.

Sampdoria did not implement the traditional catenaccio system but they did defend in numbers, stayed compact, did not play a high defensive line, and regularly blocked Milan’s avenue to goal. As shrewd as Giampaolo’s tactics were, his opposing number should have been more realistic about his team’s chances of winning with a possession-based style.

Montella had a makeshift defence against the Doriani due to injuries to left-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Antonelli, while forcing Romagnoli to play out of position despite having a fit Leonel Vangioni in the squad and central midfielder Juraj Kucka had to play as a right-back.

The midfield was perhaps worse off than the defence. In addition to Kucka becoming a makeshift defender, Manuel Locatelli was dropped from the starting XI, Riccardo Montolivo does not return from injury until April and Giacomo Bonaventura is out injured for the remainder of the season.

Milan were a team that lacked balance against Sampdoria but they also played in a manner that was slow and predictable and Montella would be kidding himself if that approach was going to produce results.

He can be more cautious and he illustrated that when he was at the Blucerchiati last season, with Il Doria winning 3-2 against Genoa in the first Derby della Lanterna of 2015-16 by soaking up the pressure and hitting on the counter-attack. Despite that result, he preferred to persist with his offensive-minded approach which did not suit the squad at his disposal.

The 42-year-old has become known for coaching teams that play with an attacking intent and try to monopolise possession but that philosophy cannot work if the squad is not at full strength.

In Italy, most football fans and pundits still prefer to prioritise the result so if AC Milan’s desire to attack does not stop the run of losses, Montella might have to abandon his beliefs while he lacks the players to suit his style.